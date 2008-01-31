Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PSP Firmware 3.90 Now Available, Skype Included
Words cannot express how bitter I am that this won't work on the original PSPs...

Guy Who Uses Stun Gun On Son To Toughen Him Up Goes To Jail, Unsurprisingly
What an idiot. I hope the boy's OK

New Indy Movie Lego Sets Offer Exclusive Peek Into Crystal Skull
Despite the fact I thought making a fourth Indiana Jones movie would be stupid, I'm actually looking forward to it. A lot. Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Mr Burns Webcam is Nice, But It's No Futurama
Excellent!

Sony Europe Denies 120GB Playstation 3
So let's hope for a 160GB model

