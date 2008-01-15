Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Magic Fireballs are Awesome, Not as Dangerous as You'd Think: For the pyro in every one of us.

Giz Banned For Life and Loving It: On Pranks and Civil Disobedience at CES: Enough said.

1960s Braun Products Hold the Secrets to Apple's Future: Getting back to basics.

F-15 Eagle Literally Breaking Apart: Must-see TV.

Do You Really Think the Macworld Keynote's Leaked on Wikipedia?: Fanboy's fantasy.

Polar Cities for Day After Tomorrow Survivors Will Save Us All From Horrible Deaths: "Visionary futurist" town planning...whatever that means.

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

