Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Magic Fireballs are Awesome, Not as Dangerous as You'd Think: For the pyro in every one of us.

Giz Banned For Life and Loving It: On Pranks and Civil Disobedience at CES: Enough said.

1960s Braun Products Hold the Secrets to Apple's Future: Getting back to basics.

F-15 Eagle Literally Breaking Apart: Must-see TV.

Do You Really Think the Macworld Keynote's Leaked on Wikipedia?: Fanboy's fantasy.

Polar Cities for Day After Tomorrow Survivors Will Save Us All From Horrible Deaths: "Visionary futurist" town planning...whatever that means.