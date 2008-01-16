How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Brando Hard Drive Enclosure Is Serious About Security, Protects Your Data With RFID Key

STYSEN_RFID_HDD1_640.jpgThe Stysen E08 2.5" hard drive enclosure is designed to add an extra layer of protection to your sensitive data: RFID activation. By activating the RFID key near the box you can arm or disarm the on-board encryption, making stored data useful to you and useless to a thief. Sounds pretty cunning, especially the feature that means if it's locked and connected to a new computer, it appears as a virgin disk ready for formatting.

StysenE08StysenE08StysenE08StysenE08StysenE08StysenE08

Since all the data encryption done in firmware and hardware it requires no special drivers, it should play nicely with both Macs and PCs via USB 2, and since it's bus-powered the only extra thing you need to carry around is one of its keys.

Like many others in its class it takes 2.5" SATA drives, so it's pocket-sized. It's probably pretty useful if you're carrying around sensitive company data and are worried about theft. Or you are a spy with a taste for Brando products, who will sell it to you for $US56. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles