Brando ANEO Clip-on Webcam Lets You Play Kung Fu

ANEOGX-10WebCam1_640.jpgBrando's new ANEO GX-10 USB webcam comes bundled with three PC video games that put your moves on screen. Play "Kung fu," "Super Knight" or "Funny Stair" and you appear interactively in the action, which might brighten up a glum afternoon at the PC. The webcam is pretty standard, with 1280 x 1024 pixels at 30 frames per second, but it does have that combined clip/stand with adjustable neck for easy attachment. Available now for US$33.[Brando]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

