Brando ANEO Clip-on Webcam Lets You Play Kung Fu

Brando's new ANEO GX-10 USB webcam comes bundled with three PC video games that put your moves on screen. Play "Kung fu," "Super Knight" or "Funny Stair" and you appear interactively in the action, which might brighten up a glum afternoon at the PC. The webcam is pretty standard, with 1280 x 1024 pixels at 30 frames per second, but it does have that combined clip/stand with adjustable neck for easy attachment. Available now for US$33.[Brando]