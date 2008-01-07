How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bowflex has Nothing on This Crazy Cubicle Gym Gadget Combo

cubicle_workout.jpgWhy buy an expensive home gym when you can get a cheaper, gimmicky full-body workout from the comfort of your desk at work? Grab a Springflex UB that attaches easily to your desktop and target your upper body with over 120 exercises, and then hit the lower body with the Gamercize Power Stepper for your PC.

At only $US89.95 for the Springflex and around $230 for the Power Stepper, this combo is certainly a cheaper alternative to most home gym systems —but if you want to actually get in shape, it may be worth the extra cash and get something that isn't completely ridiculous. Speaking of ridiculous, stripping down to short shorts to do a workout in your office cubicle is not recommended. [Springflex via Random Good Stuff]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles