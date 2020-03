If you have a phobia regarding your drinking water, this BottomsUp concept may be right up your alley. All you need to do is screw the filter onto any standard PET bottle and the water that emerges on the other side should be nice and clean. You can also attach a PET bottle on either end for an easy transfer. Something tells me that this idea is good enough to become a reality—my only question is, what the hell is in that bottle on the right? Additional picture after the break.

[Yanko Design]