If all the talk of HD DVD's demise wasn't enough to actually convince you that it's all but over for HD DVD, take a look at these numbers from the research group NPD. The two formats sold almost neck and neck in the week leading up to CES, but Blu-ray completely knee-to-groined HD DVD in the week of CES's shenanigans with a 92.53% hardware sales rate. Our only question is: what the heck is that 7.47% thinking? [Electronista]