The Deal: BlueAnt, who we've seen some Bluetoothiness from before, is introing "the first ever Bluetooth headset with a true voice user interface," the BlueAnt V1. In other words, you don't have to fiddle with your fingers, using commands like "accept call" and "volume up" so it should actually be hands-free. The Drag: Voice control can be wonky, so you might want to use buttons.
BlueAnt V1 Bluetooth Headset First Ever With True Voice User Interface
