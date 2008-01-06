We've done a bit more investigation into this Press vs. Blogger war that CES has started, and it turns out that the Bloggers actually have more privileges than the Press! What the hell is that about?! There's a press room for people to come and write up their stories, as shown above. Both Press and Bloggers are allowed in. It's a big, desolate space with a bunch of round tables with Ethernet cables. Pretty boring, right? Then there's the Bloggers Lounge, which is open only to Bloggers; Press is turned away at the door. Get a load of this shot we snapped inside there. I am no longer proud of my Press badge.
Bloggers Get Special Privileges, Their Own Exclusive Lounge at CES
