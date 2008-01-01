How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry 9000 Spy Shot: Is it the Real Deal?

blackberry9000_spy_shot.JPGSomeone on the BlackBerry forums with the handle "Cooper" has posted what appears to be a photo of the upcoming Blackberry 9000 series. If this photo is the real deal, you can plainly see that the much-rumored touchscreen functionality would not be part of the equation. Before you get all disappointed, keep in mind that this could be anything from a mock-up to a really awesome fake. [BlackBerry Forums and Boy Genius via Pocket-Lint]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles