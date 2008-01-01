BlackBerry 9000 Spy Shot: Is it the Real Deal?

Someone on the BlackBerry forums with the handle "Cooper" has posted what appears to be a photo of the upcoming Blackberry 9000 series. If this photo is the real deal, you can plainly see that the much-rumored touchscreen functionality would not be part of the equation. Before you get all disappointed, keep in mind that this could be anything from a mock-up to a really awesome fake. [BlackBerry Forums and Boy Genius via Pocket-Lint]