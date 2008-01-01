Someone on the BlackBerry forums with the handle "Cooper" has posted what appears to be a photo of the upcoming Blackberry 9000 series. If this photo is the real deal, you can plainly see that the much-rumored touchscreen functionality would not be part of the equation. Before you get all disappointed, keep in mind that this could be anything from a mock-up to a really awesome fake. [BlackBerry Forums and Boy Genius via Pocket-Lint]
BlackBerry 9000 Spy Shot: Is it the Real Deal?
Trending Stories Right Now
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.