The Seattle PI does great Microsoft reporting due to its proximity to HQ. But I'm not sure this piece about Bill Gates' keynote subject matter is anything but speculation. Don't get riled up by the new Xbox or Media Center rumours then. [SeattlePI]
Bill Gates CES Keynote Subject Matter Speculation by the Seattle PI
