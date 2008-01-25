How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Biggest Macbook Sizemodo Ever

Macbook%20Air10.jpgNot to beat a dead horse or anything, but here's the final take on the subject of Mr Macbook Air's comparative girth, including not only the Dell m1330 and Sony Vaio TZ again (Little Big Red and Lil' EVDOFace), but also the 15-inch Macbook Pro (Sled Zero), the 13-inch Macbook (Spare Tire), and Apple's last real subnotebook: The PowerPC driven 12-inch Powerbook (Silver Pup). What, you don't name your laptops? UPDATE: Added TiVo remote, CD case, Blu-ray movie case, and iPhone. What else should we compare it to?

IMG_3505IMG_3506IMG_3507Macbook Air0Macbook Air3Macbook Air2Macbook Air4Macbook Air5Macbook Air7Macbook Air8Macbook Air10Macbook Air11Macbook Air6Macbook Air1

I'm still on the fence as to what defines portability. The air pitches it as thinness and weight, and does so well. But the 12-inch Powerbook and the Sony Vaio TZ feel smaller. They might have smaller keyboards and screens, but as for throwing them into a man purse or small bag, the units with smaller screens seems a lot easier to tote. But moving from room to room with it, carrying the Air with one hand, it's clear that this is the sturdiest and easiest inner-house haul.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles