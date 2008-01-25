BeoLiving: How You'd Live If You Were Rich

There's nothing subtle about Bang and Olufsen. They go out of their way to grab your attention, sometimes by outlandish or inspired design, other times by a price tag that would make James Packer whistle.

So it's no surprise that their recently renovated flagship store on Oxford Street in Paddington is the same. From the speakers outside playing the latest music to passersby to the bright red wall which catches the light reflecting off cars headlights and therefore people's attention, everything is meant to stand out, loud and proud. Like Beckham. Or a Big Brother Housemate.

Inside, there's all the latest B&O products, from their new entry model LCD TVs (for a paltry $4K) to their incredible new Serenata phone, which looks and feels like sex in circuitry form. But the main attraction in the store is what Bang and Olufsen calls "BeoLiving".