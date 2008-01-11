How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bello Concept PMP Transfers Files by "Pouring"

bellopmp.jpgRyan Han has developed a concept for a Bello PMP, which, despite the striking unoriginaltiy of the design, it actually has some neat (concept) features. The standard finger clicks, swipes and flicks are all incorporated, but the most interesting features involve utilising shaking and pouring motions. Shaking the player will turn all the files into icon format, these can then be moved about and arranged, whilst tipping the PMP will begin file transfer mode. It's a neat little trick, but we won't ever see it happen. Nice try, Ryan. Check out the sexy gallery below.

bello.jpgbello2.jpgbello4.jpgbello3.jpg

[Yanko Design]

