Belkin's 8 outlet Conserve Surge Protector helps users reduce energy consumption and save a little cash on their power bills thanks to a handy remote control that allows you to manually cut the power to your individual devices. There are also two "always on" outlets for devices like set-top boxes and modems that typically stay powered up. Expect to see the Conserve Surge on store shelves in the summer of 08 for North America and Europe, with a fall launch set for Europe. Priced at $US49.99. [Belkin]
Belkin's Conserve Surge Protector Helps You Conserve Some Cash
