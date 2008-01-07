Belkin's Conserve Surge Protector Protects Your Spine

The Skinny: We're liking Belkin's Conserve Surge Protector, which has 8 power outlets, 6 of which can be individually turned off—by remote. That means no more phantom power consumption, with the ultra convenience of a remote, hunching under your desk will soon be a thing of the past.

The Catch: At $US49.99, the price is a little steep. Years of slouching has probably bent out your back, making the investment not really worth while, Save the cash and get on your knees, mo fo. (It just sounded right.) Check the official stats below: