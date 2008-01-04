Belkin RockStar Shares Your Music With Five Friends (Now We Need Five Friends)

We seldom have the need to share what we're listening to on our iPods with more than one other person, but if you're having some sort of "party" that "people" are "attending," this Belkin RockStar might be good. It's just $US20 and offers six ports—one input and five outputs—so you can split one signal to many sources. It's also cool because the five outputs can be toggled to input as well, so you can mix more than one signal together to form some sort of crappy impromptu DJ session. [iLounge]