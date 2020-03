The Pitch: Use your iPod for mobile podcast/audio recording.

The Gadget: Belkin Podcast Studio is an advanced attachment for your iPod to add high quality recording capabilities. Dual XLR and 1/4-inch channels offer a solid range of recording options. A built-in mic and speaker are powered by their own battery, saving your iPod juice better used for listening to your genius later.

The Price: $US100 this June