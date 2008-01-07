Belkin Laptop Hideaway Is a Computer Caddy

You know those remote caddies—often shaped like dogs, cats and other cute, inedible animals? Belkin is releasing such a product of their own called the Laptop Hideaway. Designed to sit easily beside a chair or desk, and be transported ala
purse man bag, the Laptop Hideaway holds laptops up to 15.4" along with power cords and, strangely enough, magazines. Find it for $US49.99 this month.
