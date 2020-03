Belkin is getting into the bag game with two of their newest products. The Beklin Backpack ($US59) and Ceylon Messenger ($US49....and not to be confused with the sometimes cute Cylon robots), both accommodate laptops up to 15.4" and feature water-resistant nylon shells along with soft inner linings that will keep you precious safe. Hit the jump for a pic of the backpack, and expect to see these on store shelves this month.