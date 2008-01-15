Beautiful Drum Sequencer Design Has Balls

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

beat_bearing.jpgExperimenting with how musicians physically interact with an electronic kit is not new but this design for a drum sequencer interface by doctoral student Peter Bennett is just awesome. It's simple too: each drum effect has a track on BeatBearing's plastic screen, and by dropping a ball bearing into a hole you activate that track's effect as a scanning light beam encounters it. When you watch a video of it in action, moving the bearings around in real time is like a kind of weird drum ballet:

BeatBearing currently only has 4 tracks, so highly complex sequences aren't really possible. But we do wonder what would happen, flying-ball-bearingly-speaking if you really turned the speed up.

