Bazooka Camo ATV Speakers For Hunters: Because Deer Love Loud Country Music

These 6.5" Bazooka "Outdoor Tubbie" speakers are hilarious on numerous levels. First off, they are designed for hunters—which is why they are camouflaged. The idea is to hook them to your ATV roll bar, which I can only presume is useful for those interested in hunting wild game while blaring music. Uh, I don't know much about hunting, but I do know that thundering out of the brush, guns a' blazin' with duelling banjos blaring from your ATV is unlikely to result in a successful kill. However, if you are interested in picking them up, you can do so starting this March for US$449.95. [Product Page via AudioJunkies]