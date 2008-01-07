Pioneer execs shuffle us into a dark room, reveal the most critically acclaimed TV made, and then unveil a TV that can kick its ass on contrast. Yes, Pioneer's current Kuro—the "best flat-panel ever"—was shedding light like a sumbitch next to Pioneer's concept Kuro, whose black literally emits no light. So here it is, a strange Battlemodo pitting the super-hot 8th-gen Pioneer plasma against its own future self.
Battlemodo: Pioneer Super-Black Kuro Concept Duels Best TV Ever... and Wins
