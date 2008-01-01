Axiotron's Modbook Now Shipping

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Axiotron%20Modbook%20GI.jpgWe previously brought you news of Axiotron's brilliant Modbook, which is essentially the first real Macbook tablet. Although it's Apple authorized, it is not an official Apple product, obviously. Nevertheless, the guys at Axiotron have gone to work on an item all fanboys are lusting after, and the end result is looking rather tasty.

The main draw of the Modbook is the Wacom digitized pen-sensitive LCD slate-style display, which is combined with either a 2.0 GHz or 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, a built-in iSight camera and an integrated 24x DVD Combo drive or 8x DVD SuperDrive. We have not tried it out properly yet, but if you have $2,500 saved away for a Macbook tablet, the Modbook maybe the solution to your weighty wallet woes. [Axiotron]

