How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Autopage C3 makes you a tiny bit more like James Bond

autopagec3wbond.jpgWhile it can't completely control a car like James Bond's tricked out BMW-controlling phone in Tomorrow Never Dies, Autopage's new C3 system can do pretty much everything else.

The C3 system gives a car owner a link to their vehicle from anywhere they get cell phone reception, using either java-based software or a WAP interface. The pictures we have show the java interface on a Nokia, but Autopage assures us that the WAP interface gives C3 iPhone compatibility as well.

Among its many features, C3 can unlock and start your car, track it via GPS, alert you to unwanted car movement, and arm your car alarm. Paranoid parents can also set a "speed alert" that will message them when the car exceeds a certain preset speed.

The price for all of this control starts at $US149 for a year of "basic usage" which offers the full feature set, but is limited to 200 uses per month - unlimited use costs $US249 per year. The system itself is installed as an aftermarket product and will cost around $US1000 when it is released in two weeks.

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles