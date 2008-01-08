Audiovox's Digital Message Centres Let You Leave Videos for Your Family

Audiovox's Digital Picture Frame/Message Board that we showed you recently has just been made official. In fact, it announced two different versions of it. One allows you to record video messages, the other just audio messages. The video version, the DPF711K, will sell for $US200 which the DPF710k audio-only version will run $US160. Hit the jump for the full press release and details.

Las Vegas NV - January 2008 - Audiovox Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) today announced two new Digital Message Centers that are designed to completely shake up the digital picture frame market. You can display up to 100 pictures on the built in 512mb memory and go as high as 500 pictures with optional additional memory cards but that is where the similarity to the competition ends.

The Audiovox Digital Message Center features audio or audio/video-messaging capability through built-in camera and recorders. Family members can leave messages for audio and or video playback and can even tag them to the built in calendar so they play back on a specific date. In addition the company has designed their digital message frames to be displayed in the kitchen with refrigerator mounting systems that include unique flat wire in three finishes to match most appliances.

The system has 7-inch LCD with 16:9 aspect ratio and 480 x 234 pixels. A digital clock and LED message indicator are also built in and the magnetic border makes posting notes and coupons a breeze. There are even Post-it® pads for anyone needing to scribble a quick note.

The systems are designed to mount either on a refrigerator, wall mount or stand on a counter and include the brackets for all three options. In addition, flat wire in white, silver and black finishes that match most appliances are also included.

The DPF711K Video Message center carries a MSRP: $199.99.

The DPF710K Audio Message center carries a MSRP: $159.99.