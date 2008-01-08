The new FPS10 subwoofer from Audiovox / Acoustic Research features a flat design that stands in stark opposition to the big and bulky subwoofers we are used to. At 31.5"w x 4.5"h x 15.2"d, the FPS10 is lean enough to be hidden under a couch or behind an entertainment cabinet. It also features 225WRMS, a 900W dynamic peak 10" with a 12-inch passive radiator, and a two-way state-aware RF remote control. The only question is, how would a flat subwoofer like this sound? [Audiovox]
Audiovox Intros the FPS10: A "Discreet" Flat Subwoofer
