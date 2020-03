Audio-Technica released the QuietPoint ATH-ANC3 active noise-cancelling in-ear headphones today. They say that the battery-powered ear buds block out 85% of all outside noise. We don't understand the point. Since in-ear headphones already cancel outside noise by design, some of the technology here is doing double duty. Still, we guess it's some kind of statement of mind-blowing, macho technology, so like... "sweet." See a full product pic after the jump. [Audio-Technica]