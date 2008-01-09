How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

ATI R680 Graphics Card Is 1000X Faster Than a Cray-1 Supercomputer

ATI_R680_Graphics_Cardwtmk.jpgWe just got a nice look at the R680, the upcoming enthusiast graphics card from ATI that is, apparently, as fast as 1000 Cray-1s. We're not allowed to say exactly how fast that is, but maybe you want to hazard a guess. The details are all hush-hush but assume that what people have already written is more or less true, and this bad boy will be hitting store shelves pretty soon. Here are two more pictures for your jealousy enjoyment:

ATI_R680_2wtmk.jpgATI_R680_3wtmk.jpg[ATI @ AMD]

