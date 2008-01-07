Asus R700 3D GPS Navigator and Portable Media Player Mutant

The Gear: Ah, convergence at its best. Asus cross-bred a GPS navigator that does 3D maps and real-time traffic info with a typical Taiwanese PMP that handles MP3s, videos and photos in a 1.3-cm thick unit. The touchscreener also uses Bluetooth to verbalise incoming text messages (probably poorly) and dial calls. It's $US400 when it comes out in a couple of weeks. The Hmm: Most mutt devices rarely do everything well, and I hate the gold paintjob. (Granted, that's a personal thing.)