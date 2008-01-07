ASUS' Nova P22 PC Is Small, Sleek, and Powerful

ASUS' new PC, the Nova P22, has solid specs for a small machine. A Core 2 Duo processor, 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth, built-in speakers and a slot-loading disc drive round out the 122-cubic inch package. The P22 also supports 5.1 speaker configurations if surround sound is your thing. It will retail for $US800 when it sees release at the end of January, and it looks like it would be a great complement to their new LCD monitor [ASUS]