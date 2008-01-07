ASUS' new PC, the Nova P22, has solid specs for a small machine. A Core 2 Duo processor, 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth, built-in speakers and a slot-loading disc drive round out the 122-cubic inch package. The P22 also supports 5.1 speaker configurations if surround sound is your thing. It will retail for $US800 when it sees release at the end of January, and it looks like it would be a great complement to their new LCD monitor [ASUS]
ASUS' Nova P22 PC Is Small, Sleek, and Powerful
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.