ASUS' MK241 combines HDMI support, built in webcam, an integrated microphone and speakers into one 24" LCD monitor. The monitor supports resolutions up to 1920x1200 and utilises Colour-Rich Technology, which ASUS says enhances visual quality by bringing out 30% more colours. Price and release date have not been announced yet, but it sounds like it would work nicely with the P22. [ASUS]
ASUS' MK241 24" LCD Monitor Packs HDMI, Webcam and More
