Asus G70 Gaming Notebook Gets NVIDIA SLi

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Pitch: The G70 is a gaming notebook with NVIDIA 8700M GTs running in SLi, 17-inch 1920x1200 screen, embedded TV tuner and integrated HDMI. The Catch: The 8700M GT is practically ancient as far as graphics card go.

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

