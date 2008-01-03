And a slew of other PC games, like HL2: Ep 2, GTA: Vice City and Warcraft III (natch) to name a few. EeeUser forum members are cobbling together a list of games than run, plus any caveats required for install and ownage. There's a request test list too, for the altruistic and adventurous. [EeeUser via Mobile Whack]
Asus Eee PC Can Play WoW
