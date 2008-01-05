This Takata airbag design is… interesting. Essentially, if you get in a car accident your face will be thrust quickly between two giant, inflatable ass cheeks. Or are they giant breasts? Depending on what you're in to, you could see it either way. In any case, I can certainly see how it would be more comfortable to mash your face into than a normal airbag, but is it worth the embarrassment when the paramedics arrive? Also, how do they compare to the feeling of having your face smashed into a real butt at high speeds? Commenters, I assume a few of you know, so fill us in. And hit the jump for the full ad.
Ass/Boobs-Shaped Airbag Turns Car Accidents Into Even More Shameful Experiences
