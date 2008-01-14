ARTA Super GT 300 Speed Racer Is Worthy of Racing the Batmobile

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

artasupergt300.jpgOh boy oh boy oh boy, here's the vrooomtabolous and akiratastic ARTA Super GT 300, the nemesis of Mach 5, our favourite car this side of the Batmobile. In fact, if the Joker liked race cars instead of trucks and school buses, I'm sure he'll grab this one and beat the crap out of Mr. Pointy Ears. All that red and shapes remind me of Kaneda's bike:

07t043mc.jpg168790.jpg168792.jpg168794.jpg168795.jpg168796.jpgartasupergt300168788-2.jpg168786.jpg168784.jpg168783.jpg

This bad boy belongs to a real Super GT team from Japan called Autobacs Racing Team Aguri or ARTA, and sports the same team colours.

161574.jpg

[Response - In Japanese]

