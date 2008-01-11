Are HD DVD Adopters Returning Players? [Updated: Toshiba Responds]

We've heard from reputable sources at CES 2008 that people are returning HD DVD players they bought at low prices over the holidays because of all the crap that's gone down in the HD DVD camp this past week. Have any of you guys seen—or been a part of—the phenomenon?

UPDATE: We've got a response back from Jodi Sally, Toshiba's VP of Digital A/V Marketing regarding the rumors.

I have not heard of one single report from any of [Toshiba's retailers]indicating returns, in fact our meetings went well and retailers will continue to offer our HD DVD players as a choice for high definition.

[CES 2008]