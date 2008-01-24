AQUOS X Is World's Thinnest Production TV, Says Sharp

The new Sharp AQUOS X series are only 34.3mm deep, which is thinner than their old IFA bags and, according to Sharp, makes them the world's thinnest LCD televisions in production. All of them have full high definition resolution at 37, 42 and 47 inches. What is Sharp's thinning trick this time? Among other things, all the tuner and in/out connections are in a separate box, which is connected to the panel by a single cable. The rest of the specs look very good.

Sharp claims a 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (900:1 absolute) for these LCDs, and a 450 cd/m2 brightness with double-speed 120 Hz refresh rate and 176 degree viewing angle. A proprietary 12-bit processor, designed to give smooth tone variations, handles the colour processing. The system has 3 HDMI inputs along with analog and digital tuners. It has a thin-profile 8-speaker soundsystem integrated in the chassis, with a 1-bit digital amplifier.

Putting about 4.5kg of electronics in the separate tuner box means that the 46 inch model weighs only about 21kg, which will be great for your back if you hang it. It will be available in Japan this March for ¥350,000 ($3,718) for the LC-B-37XJ1, ¥430,000 ($4,570) for the LC-B-42XJ1, and ¥480,000 ($5,999) for the big LC-B-46XJ1. [AV Watch]