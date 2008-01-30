How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Aquavision AVF 57-4LCD is World's Largest Waterproof TV, Lacks Vibrating Remote

Aquavision%2057-inch%20GI.jpgBesides your bodily filth, what else do you take into the bathroom with you? How about a 57-inch waterproof TV? That's right, those fellows at Aquavision, who have brought us all manner of waterproof TVs in the past, have now gone to work on the world's largest waterproof display.

Standing at 57 inches in diagonal length, the AVF 57-4LCD doubles up as a big-ass mirror when not in use. It is capable of Full HD (1920 x 1080), has two HDMI inputs for your waterproof HDMI equipped home theatre equipment, both analog and digital tuners are in-built and, of course, a waterproof remote control. Unfortunately, it doesn't vibrate, which puts a bit of a downer on anyone hoping to have a waterfest. As for the price, if you have to ask, you probably don't know. We don't either, as pricing information has not yet been released. [Born Rich via DVICE]

