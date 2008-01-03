Apple's Final Cut Pro User Group Will Have Something Super Secret

AppleInsider reports that there will be something "super secret" unveiled at a January 16 Final Cut Pro group, held a day after Steve Jobs' January 15 MacWorld keynote. What it is is unknown (obviously, because it's a secret), but will probably not be the next version of Final Cut Studio. It could be an updated Mac Pro with improved processors/memory/specs/whatever, but it's unlikely that it's going to be anything for the consumer audience. So unless you're waiting for an update to the high end Macs or some sort of Final Cut software feature update, you won't have much to look forward to. [Apple Insider]