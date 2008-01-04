According to analyst Shaw Wu, Apple has plans to start selling computers with Blu-ray drives built-in. It'll announce this at MacWorld, and immediately thereafter the HD DVD camp will gulp audibly. That is, if it's merely a Blu-ray drive. Wu covers his ass by also saying that there's "a smaller chance Apple may use a combo Blu-ray/HD DVD drive to ensure full compatibility and not get involved in the format wars." Or, heck, they might not do either. I guarantee one of those three things will happen at MacWorld. I feel like an analyst! If Apple does go with Blu-ray (or combo drives, for that matter), look for them to first go in overhauled Mac Pros, which are sure to be bananas-expensive. What do you think, would you spring for a high-def disc drive if it was offered? [Apple Insider]
Apple to Start Shipping Macs with Blu-ray at MacWorld?
