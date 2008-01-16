Apple Store Is Gone With the Wind, What Do You Expect Will Come Back?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

back-soon-air.jpgThe Apple Store has been down for a long time now. As far as we can recall, it has never been down so long before a keynote, which may be a sign about what we already said last week: this keynote is going to be huge, even if the announcements could be tiny and paper-thin. While you wait for the keynote to start in our Liveblog, what do you expect to find when the store comes back up? Our poll with the most probable items is still going on:

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

