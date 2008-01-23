Apple Pushes Pink iPod nano in Time for Your Valentine

It seems like an obvious move: Apple's little pink 8GB iPod nano ($279) comes out in time for Valentine's Day, and perhaps before most pink second-gen nanos have kicked the bucket. But there's a problem: if you're trying to impress your lady friend by buying her a nano that contributes money to some worthy cause, you're going to have to stick with the (PRODUCT) RED one, which fights against AIDS and tuberculosis in Africa and around the world. As pink as this nano is, there's no mention of an accompanying breast-cancer charity benefit, in an industry where pink gadgets usually mean precisely that. Let's get it going, Apple! [Apple]

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 22 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) today announced that it is adding a gorgeous new pink iPod(R) nano to the lineup of the world's most popular music player. The much-requested pink iPod nano is available immediately in an 8GB model for $199. iPod nano features a two-inch display which lets users watch the brand new iTunes(R) Movie Rentals, or TV shows and music videos purchased from the iTunes Store. iPod nano delivers up to 24 hours of audio playback or five hours of video playback on a single charge* and is encased in a beautiful all-metal design made with anodized aluminum and polished stainless steel, which is also available in silver, black, blue, green and a (PRODUCT) RED special edition.

"Customers are going to love the gorgeous new pink iPod nano," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPod Product Marketing. "The pink iPod nano is perfect for people who want a great new color this spring, or who are searching for a special Valentine's Day gift."

iPod nano features an enhanced user interface that shows off album artwork and photos like never before and includes Cover Flow(R), so you can scroll through your entire music collection by album cover artwork using the Click Wheel. Customers can also buy music, video and games for their iPod nano from the iTunes Store or check out the latest iTunes Movie Rentals.

Pricing & Availability

The new pink 8GB iPod nano is available worldwide immediately for a suggested retail price of $199 (US) and joins the other 8GB models available in silver, black, blue, green and a (PRODUCT) RED special edition. The 4GB iPod nano in silver is available for a suggested retail price of $149 (US). Both the 4GB and 8GB iPod nano for Windows or Mac(R) are available through the Apple Store(R) (http://www.apple.com), Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers. All iPod nano models include earbud headphones, a USB to 30-pin cable and a Universal Dock Connector.

iPod nano requires a Mac with a USB 2.0 port, Mac OS(R) X v10.4.9 or later and iTunes 7.6; or a Windows PC with a USB 2.0 port and Windows Vista or Windows XP Home or Professional (Service Pack 2) or later and iTunes 7.6. Internet access is required and a broadband connection is recommended, fees may apply. The iTunes Store is not available in all countries. iTunes Movie Rentals are available in the US only.

*Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings. See http://www.apple.com/batteries for more information.