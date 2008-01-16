Apple MacBook Air Is World's Thinnest Notebook, Looks Absolutely Amazing

It's real. The fabled MacBook Air actually exists. It's ultra-thin, can have normal hard drive or a solid state one and, except for a couple ports, it's all about wireless connectivity. It's an stunning .16 inches thick at the bottom and .76 inches on the top. The black keyboard (reminds me of some of those black-over-aluminium Braun designs) is LED backlit, sightly recessed MacBook-style, with rounded edges all around. The latch is magnetic and has a gorgeous 13.3-inch screen with ambient-light sensor and, get this, multitouch trackpad. Check the full specs, 20-image gallery and continuous updates after the jump: