Apple Keynote Index Fund Lays Out Your Jobsnote Money-Making Chances

applekeynoteindex.pngThe unspoken conventional wisdom around MacWorld every year is that you can make a good deal of money buying up Apple stock before the keynote and dumping it afterwards, cashing in on hyped up traders high on Jobs' ass fumes (a.k.a. his bullshit cloud or RDF).

The Keynote Index Fund, however, lays out exactly how much each previous keynote raked in in terms of dollars and percentages if you bought and dumped either on the day or the following. Even though the past two rounds have been fantastic thanks to the MacBook Pro and the iPhone, you risk taking a loss if you look at the four years previous to that—when things were less OMG! PONIES! and more OMG! MY MONEY! [Keynote Index Fund]

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
