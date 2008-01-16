How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple iPhone 1.1.3 Firmware Update Now Available

Picture%203.pngLaunch your iTunes, because the new Apple iPhone January Firmware update (aka 1.1.3) is now available. Just remember that if you have a software unlock or third-party applications installed, this update will 99.99%-probably break them, so don't update. And yes, the video that we posted on December was spot on:

