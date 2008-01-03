Apple Docking Patent Works Perfectly with Ultra-Slim MacBook

This Apple docking station patent shows a screen base in which you can slide in a MacBook through its side. While this would be difficult to do with current MacBook models, it fits perfectly with the idea of the ultra-light, ultra-slim MacBook that allegedly will be presented at MacWorld. Basically, the patent shows an iMac-like unit with all the necessary ports and components, with a slot-loading right bay. The system works similarly to the old PowerBook Duo and its DuoDock base station, but vertically instead of horizontally. The complete patent text and diagrams leave no doubt about how it works:

[USPTO via ]