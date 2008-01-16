Apple Adds Mail, Maps and More to iPod touch - for $20

The little iPod touch is getting a much needed update to make it resemble the iPhone a little more closely. There will be a full-fledged Mail program, along with a Maps that gets location from Wi-Fi triangulation. It will also do web clips, stocks, weather, even notes. But it'll cost you. $US20 for this upgrade, baby. Apparently, that $US400 you coughed up for a 16GB just wasn't enough. [Macworld 2008 Keynote]

Apple Announces Major Software Upgrade for iPod touch

MACWORLD SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) today

announced a major software upgrade for the iPod(R) touch, making the best iPod

into even more — the world's best Wi-Fi mobile device. iPod touch customers

already have the most advanced mobile web browser in the world with

Safari(TM), and now Apple is adding five more great mobile applications —

Mail, Maps, Stocks, Weather and Notes. The iPod touch software upgrade also

includes new features such as Web Clips, a customizable home screen and

beginning today, the ability to watch iTunes(R) Movie Rentals. New iPod touch

products shipping from the factory will include the software upgrade and

existing iPod touch customers can get the software upgrade for $19.99 by

purchasing and downloading it from iTunes (http://www.itunes.com).

"These amazing new mobile applications make iPod touch not only the best

iPod, but the best Wi-Fi mobile device in the world," said Steve Jobs, Apple's

CEO. "With its revolutionary touch interface and software, plus its stunning

3.5 inch screen, iPod touch is evolving into the first mainstream Wi-Fi mobile

platform of the 21st century."

Mail on iPod touch is a rich HTML email client that fetches email in the

background from most POP3 or IMAP mail services and displays photos and

graphics along with the text of the email. Users can configure Mail for

Google's Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, .Mac Mail or most POP or IMAP based mail services

with just a few clicks.

Maps on iPod touch features the ability to automatically find your current

location using nearby Wi-Fi base stations*, and use it as a starting or ending

point for directions or to find local points of interest. Users can get

real-time traffic conditions, and view maps in map or satellite view, or a

hybrid view which combines map and satellite views so you can see major street

names overlaid on satellite imagery.

Stocks and Weather allow users to access live stock and weather reports at

their fingertips, and Notes lets you jot down information on-the-go using the

intelligent keyboard.

The iPod touch home screen can now be customized, allowing users to

reorder and add new icons, with support for up to nine different home screens

which they can easily flick between. With the new Web Clips feature, you can

even create custom icons on your home screen for your favorite websites. Web

Clips are a great way to easily track web sites that you frequently check such

as news, blogs, sports sites, movie listings and more.

With Apple's new iTunes Movie Rentals, movie fans can rent movies on their

computer, easily and quickly transfer them to their iPod touch, and watch them

anywhere on iPod touch's gorgeous 3.5 inch screen. Users can also now navigate

forward or backward through their movies by chapters, select alternate

language tracks and view subtitles, if available.

Pricing & Availability

*Availability and precision of Maps positioning features will vary

depending on actual location.

