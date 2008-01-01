Someone sent CrunchGear a shot of their brand new Amazon Kindle and some pretty serious problems they're having with its screen. This could be an isolated issue, or not. Is anyone else having similar issues with their Kindle? Let us know in the comments. [Crunchgear]
Anyone Having Kindle Screen Issues?
