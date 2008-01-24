"Andy Rooney" Reviews the iPhone

We were never huge fans of Frank Caliendo's George Bush impersonations (they just seemed to lack the satire of, say, Phil Hartman's Bill Clinton). But this clip from Caliendo's FrankTV in which he does an impression of Andy Rooney reviewing the iPhone actually made us chuckle a bit. Oh, but no crying in the comments if you don't find it funny. In fact, if you are the type who, like, flips out if they waste a minute of your life on an internet video that doesn't meet some laugh per second quota, just remember—it's all a lot better than that work you're supposed to be doing. [via macenstein]